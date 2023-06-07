More than four years after the concept was launched, it remains unclear where the Women's Trauma Recovery Centre - a world-first service for victim-survivors of domestic, family and sexual violence - will find a permanent home.
This week, Illawarra Women's Health Centre chairwoman Jessica Koot said the organisation remained in discussions with Health Minister and Keira MP Ryan Park to secure a location for the centre.
The old Port Kembla Hospital site in Warrawong, which will be redeveloped under the Shellharbour Hospital and Integrated Services Project, has been flagged as a possibility.
Mr Park declined to comment on the issue, but an Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District spokesperson said there was still an offer to potentially locate the centre at the Port Kembla Hospital site.
However, the availability of land for the construction of the centre is contingent on the outcome of a master planning process, which is ongoing.
Health Infrastructure NSW was unable to provide details on the timeline of this process before the publication of this story.
"The LHD has also committed to ensuring the Illawarra Women's Health Centre is kept appropriately informed throughout this process," the Illawarra Shoalhaven LHD spokesperson said.
"The LHD fully supports the potential co-location of the trauma recovery centre in the future.
"However, the District's first priority is to ensure the ongoing provision of health services to the local community of the Illawarra."
On Monday, Ms Koot said ongoing funding was needed for land and building works, while Whitlam MP and federal Assistant Treasurer Stephen Jones called for the NSW government "to ensure that there is money for capital works".
Mr Park declined to comment on whether the state government would provide any capital funding for the centre.
The federal government will provide $25 million over five years for the operation of the centre, which is due to open at an interim site by the end of the year.
Ms Koot said the IWHC needed the centre to happen "as soon as possible".
"We know that there is a huge pressure on our services, particularly here at the Illawarra Women's Health Centre, but all other local services as well for women who have experienced trauma," she said.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.