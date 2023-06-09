A Woonona man caught as part of a police strike force has been sentenced to six years over dealing out more than half a kilo of methamphetamine to users across the Illawarra
Logan Lee Figg was caught up in police strike force Tower, which started in June 2021 to target meth supply in the Illawarra and South Coast.
During that investigation Figg was found to to be using three separate mobile phone numbers, all registered under false names - police soon began listening in to his calls.
Between August 2 and September 11, they heard Figg make almost daily calls to his alleged "upline supplier" Beric Burns and customers.
During those calls, code words were used; "b" or "round one" referred to a ball of meth, while "shots of coffee" meant an ounce of the drug.
Some customers paid for their drugs in cash, while others deposited money into Figg's credit union account.
Logan was charged and pleaded guilty to 23 instances of supplying what was a total weight of 557 grams of meth.
The District Court sentencing papers stated Logan claimed that quantity was "not overly significant" and that he was not at the top of the drug ring.
"His personal circumstances - his need to feed a drug addiction - impacted on his motivation; rather than pure greed," the papers stated.
Figg tendered a psychologist's report to the court, which said he was smoking cannabis at the age of 13, using MDMA and LSD use in his 20s and by the time he turned 24 was smoking a ball of ice a day.
The psychologist made a diagnosis of a "severe substance use disorder, particularly in regard to ice, stemming from his childhood. He appears to have turned his substance use into a means of coping with his feelings of abandonment throughout his childhood."
The psychologist also reported Figg has expressed remorse and regret for his actions and "a motivation to change".
However sentencing District Court Judge Abadee took a dim view of that expression of remorse.
"I agree that the offender has made the right noises, but given the offender's past record, and the serious criminality displayed (including the aggravating feature referred to), I am frankly sceptical of the genuineness of his remorse, as distinct from the regret he feels for his current serious predicament," Judge Abadee said.
He also ruled there was a "not insignificant risk of reoffending" but found "special circumstances to aid his rehabilitation for the overall benefit of the community".
The maximum penalty available was life imprisonment, with a standard non-parole period of 15 years.
However, Judge Abadee sentenced Logan to six years in prison, with a non-parole period of four years.
The start of his sentence was back-dated to December 2021, when he was placed in custody due to breaching parole for earlier offences.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
