Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Cricket

Phil Jaques on how Australia can counter England's 'Bazball' and win the Ashes

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
June 15 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nathan Lyon (pictured) and Pat Cummins are guaranteed to be part of Australia's bowling attack in the first Ashes Test. The question is which two out of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Scott Boland, will join them. Picture by Anna Warr
Nathan Lyon (pictured) and Pat Cummins are guaranteed to be part of Australia's bowling attack in the first Ashes Test. The question is which two out of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Scott Boland, will join them. Picture by Anna Warr

Former Wests Illawarra junior and Australian Test cricketer Phil Jaques can see why many are labelling this Ashes series, which starts at Edgbaston on Friday evening (AEST), as the most anticipated in Test cricket for 15 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.