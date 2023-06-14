It was an 'emotional night" as almost 500 people showed up to Albion Park-Oak Flats Eagles' major centenary celebration last Saturday night.
Club president Ken Booth said the naming of the Team of the Century was one of the highlights of the gala dinner at HARS Albion Park Rail.
But he said the most memorable part of the celebrations was the standing ovation Sammy Downes received when he was named as starting prop in the Team of the Century.
"Look all players got a round of applause but when Sammy stepped up to head to stage the whole 470 people in the house just gave him a tremendous round of applause, it was something special," he said.
"Sammy is a club legend. He has played over 400 first grade games for the club.
'The reception he got was pretty moving, as were some of the speeches on the night.
"We had Leo Doyle's son there who spoke on his behalf, as did Johnny Marley's son. John, who was named fullback, only passed away last year, so his son was pretty emotional."
Booth added the pleasing thing was the 20 players chosen in the Team of the Century were spread around many eras of the Eagles' history.
"There's a good mix of older guys, including guys from the 1950s, 60's and 70s as well as guys from the 80s and 90s.
"Then there's the new breed who enjoyed some dominance as well. Guys like Ian Jones, Mick Gillespie, Simon Pimanovs and Wade Walsh and all those guys.
"It was a good mix."
Booth praised the steering committee for organising all the centenary celebrations.
'A lot of people did a lot of work helping with the celebrations but special mention must go to Paul Waite and Megan Hutchinson.
"Brian Castray was also tremendous in helping get our 100-year book out."
Team of the Century:
coach - Shane Sainsbury
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.