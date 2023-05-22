Big things are planned to celebrate Albion Park-Oak Flats Eagles centenary this year.
Celebrations to mark the Eagles' 100 years in the Group Seven rugby league competition have been running since the start of the season, with a major event planned for next month.
The club will hold a gala dinner at HARS Albion Park Rail on Saturday, June 10.
The Eagles will announce their Team of the Century at the event starting at 6pm.
This team is sure to feature some fantastic players such as Sammy Downs, who played more than 400 games for the club.
Other players of note include Bob Stanford, Roger Kelly, Barney Raftry, Daryl Dare, Ian Jones, Shane and Josh Sainsbury, Dean Gray, Simon Pimanovs, Wade Walsh and Jade Lucas.
Over the years Albion Park players Bob Harris, Peter Benny, Geoff Hughes, Mick Carberry and Gary Davis represented Country against City.
A number of Eagles players have also gone on to play for NRL clubs, including Mick Carberry (Rabbitohs), Cole Skelly (Rabbitohs), Drew Hutchison (Roosters), current Park coach Jason Hooper (Dragons), Dylan Lucas (Newcastle Knights) and Adam Clune (Dragons and Knights).
Albion Park was formed in 1923, entering a reserve grade side in the South Coast competition that year.
They won their first premiership in 1929 and secured the club's first first-grade title in 1944, when the team was coached by Gordon King and captained by Lou Stubbs.
In 1964 Albion Park became Albion Park Oak Flats senior rugby league team.
The club have won 14 first grade premierships, including the prestigious Clayton's Cup in 2007, becoming one of only two Group Seven teams to have achieved that honour.
Park have won eight reserve-grade titles, four in third-grade and nine Under 18s premierships. The club have also won two premierships in the ladies league tag competition since 2010.
Eagles' spokesman Paul Waite encouraged all past and present players and officials to attend the gala dinner. Email APOFeagles1923@gmail.com for tickets or information.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
