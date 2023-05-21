Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Albion Park-Oak Flats Eagles stun Group Seven heavyweights Gerringong Lions

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated May 21 2023 - 7:08pm, first published 6:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albion Park-Oak Flats Eagles fullback Jesse Prinsse lifts up team-mate James Walsh after the five-eighth scored a spectacular solo try in his team's 36-32 win over Gerringong Lions. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Albion Park-Oak Flats Eagles fullback Jesse Prinsse lifts up team-mate James Walsh after the five-eighth scored a spectacular solo try in his team's 36-32 win over Gerringong Lions. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Albion Park-Oak Flats Eagles produced a brilliant second half display to secure their first win of the season at the expense of Group Seven heavyweights Gerringong Lions on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.