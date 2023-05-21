Illawarra Mercury
Tyrone Roberts sent off during Warilla's Group Seven loss to Jamberoo

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated May 21 2023 - 12:13pm, first published 10:54am
Tyrone Roberts has added to the on-field problems for Warilla-Lake South Gorillas after the star player was sent off following an ugly striking incident in the reigning premiers loss to Jamberoo Superoos on Saturday.

