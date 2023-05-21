Tyrone Roberts has added to the on-field problems for Warilla-Lake South Gorillas after the star player was sent off following an ugly striking incident in the reigning premiers loss to Jamberoo Superoos on Saturday.
Video of the incidents leading up to and when Roberts was marched doesn't make for great viewing for the Warilla five-eighth.
After getting in a slanging match with a Jamberoo opponent, Roberts was initially warned during a scrum by the referee to cool it. He was subsequently penalised for a high shot.
Things escalated from the ensuing tap, with Roberts delivering a deliberate high shot and following up with two more strikes that floored the Roos player before his own Gorillas team-mates had to drag him away.
The ugly scenes continued as he walked off Kevin Walsh Oval, with Roberts calling for Jamberoo players to continue the confrontation off the field.
For the record Jamberoo handed Warilla their fifth loss of the season, with a comprehensive 30-14 win.
Group Seven general manager Ashton Sims and Warilla coach Troy Grant have been contacted for comment
More to come.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
