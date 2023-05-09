A magistrate has warned a young Dapto man he could jeopardise his "bright future" in rugby league if he continues offending, after he was busted driving while disqualified three times in two months.
Group Seven Warilla Gorillas player Tyrone William Roberts faced Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday alongside about a dozen supporters for his sentence.
The 20-year-old previously pleaded guilty to using an unregistered vehicle, three counts of driving while disqualified, and two counts of failing to appear.
Tendered court documents revealed Roberts' disqualification period started in August last year and was due to finish in February - however he was busted behind the wheel on September 30 last year when police were patrolling Nowra.
Officers activated their lights and stopped Roberts on St Anns St after checks on the Suburu liberty he was driving showed it was unregistered.
Asked if he was aware he was disqualified, Roberts replied: "Yeah I knew it, I was just trying to get to footy".
Roberts was next caught driving on November 19, then December 22 last year in the Illawarra - again offering frank admissions to police about his disqualification status.
Magistrate Claire Girotto accepted the gravity of his offending wasn't serious, but said if he kept breaking the law, the court would have no other option but to jail him.
"I don't think this is the crime of the century, but what else can I do if you keep doing it?" she said.
"You've got a bright future and you could screw it up if you go in (to jail).
"Nothing's worth going to jail for but particularly this, when you could just organise alternative transport."
Magistrate Girotto pointed to the number of supporters in the court room, saying he had plenty of people who cared for him that could drive him around.
She wished Roberts luck with his league career before handing him a two-year community correction order.
He is also disqualified from driving for 12 months, must complete 100 hours of unpaid community service work, and pay a $1000 fine.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
