Flanagan officially inks three-year deal with St George Illawarra

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated June 14 2023 - 7:38pm, first published 6:50pm
Shane Flanagan has officially inked a three-year deal to take over as St George Illawarra coach. Picture by Anna Warr
Shane Flanagan has officially inked a three-year deal to take over as St George Illawarra coach. Picture by Anna Warr

Dragons fans can breathe easy, with Shane Flanagan and St George Illawarra agreeing to terms on a three-year deal that will see the premiership-winning mentor take charge of the club from 2024.

