Health Minister and Keira MP Ryan Park has described the birth of late Bulli paramedic Steven Tougher's daughter as a "great joy out of great sadness".
Steven's wife Madison delivered their daughter Lily-Mae Stevie Tougher on Thursday, May 18, five weeks after the healthcare worker was fatally stabbed in Campbelltown.
Speaking in Bulli on Friday, Mr Park said he recently spoke with Madison and met little Lily-Mae via Zoom.
"What great joy out of great sadness, it is a very, very beautiful time for their family," Mr Park said.
"They've faced a situation that no other family should have to deal with, but they've done it in a way that is to be commended."
With a visibly emotional Maryanne Stuart, the Member for Heathcote, by his side, Mr Park said the Tougher family still had a long road and hard days ahead.
"But the support they've had from this community, a community that Maryanne and I love so much, has been terrific, and I think it says everything about the region we live in and they will continue to do that."
Madison shared the news with the wider community through NSW Ambulance, which made the announcement on its Facebook page on Thursday.
Lily-Mae weighed 4.1 kilograms and measured 48 centimetres in length when she was born.
"Madison and Lily-Mae, and big brother Kobi, are doing well and the extended family is very excited," the NSW Ambulance post read.
"Madison reports her labour and birth were peaceful and calm, just like Steven's personality."
At Steven's memorial service in early May, Madison cried and laughed as she spoke about their wedding day which came just seven weeks before his death.
"On that day, I made a promise to you, I vowed to love you for the rest of my days and I became your wife," she said.
"Today, just seven weeks later, I make a new vow to you. Today I vow that our two beautiful children will always know what a selfless hardworking, kind, and compassionate person you were.
"They will forever understand how their dad was a hero who helped people through the most painful and sickest times."
Mr Park confirmed that discussions continued regarding Tougher's Law, to introduce stronger protections for frontline healthcare workers.
"We need to be careful while there's still a criminal case and a court case on foot," he said.
"We just have to make sure that we're not doing anything that puts that at risk, but we'll continue those engagements as well as other things that we're looking at to improve safety."
