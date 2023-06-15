Illawarra Mercury
Steven Tougher's widow officially announces arrival of their baby girl Lily-Mae

By Newsroom
Updated June 16 2023 - 11:29am, first published June 15 2023 - 8:53pm
Madison and Steven Tougher on their wedding day. Picture supplied.
Health Minister and Keira MP Ryan Park has described the birth of late Bulli paramedic Steven Tougher's daughter as a "great joy out of great sadness".

