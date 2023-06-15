Photographer Keith Horton admits he likes immersing himself in nature.
It's important to understand in this instance "immersing" means sitting in shrubbery for the best part of 12 hours to get the best photo possible.
That's exactly how he managed to take one of the two images he has shortlisted in the 2023 Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year awards.
The retired lecturer knew he wanted to capture satin bowerbirds as they did their thing on campus at the University of Wollongong. But he also knew he wanted both the male and female birds in the photo.
Getting the female inspecting the male's handiwork, complete with blue plastic decorations, was important. And time-consuming. It took a degree of stealth and multiple visits.
'Satin Bowerbirds' is shortlisted for the 'Our Impact' category of the awards.
The reaction the photo elicits is twofold: it's either 'how terrible' or 'how wonderful', the Mt Pleasant photographer said.
"People are appalled to see how much plastic the birds use - but I'm inclined to see it as OK as long as it doesn't hurt the birds."
Mr Horton's other shortlisted image, 'Goose Barnacles on the Beach', was an altogether different capture.
"It was a chance thing," Mr Horton said. "I was walking on the beach between Fairy Meadow and Puckeys when I came along a washed-up log.
"It was covered in hundreds of wriggling sea creatures with long, rubbery stalks. They were writhing about and it was really quite spectacular."
Mr Horton, who first picked up a DLSR in 2009, is unsure now whether it's the camera or the environment that comes first for him now.
And while he loves capturing nature, that joy often is tinged by disappointment when Wollongong's natural playground is disrespected.
"Let's just say, it's not always as looked after as it should be," Mr Horton said.
Another of the Illawarra connections in the shortlisted photos speaks to a similar theme.
Nicolas Rem's image 'Hooked', also in the 'Our Impact' category, is a graphic shot of a grey nurse shark at Bushrangers Bay Aquatic Reserve.
You'll find the work of the seven Illawarra photographers shortlisted for awards in the gallery below.
The nature photography competition is a partnership between the South Australian Museum and Australian Geographic.
The overall winner, category winners, and runners-up will be announced by the South Australian Museum on August 24, 2023.
The exhibition will then be available at the museum from August 26.
'Awe-inspiring' regional landscapes, sombre moments from bushfires and cheeky animal photos are on show at the Australian Geographic nature photographer of the year competition.
The shortlist has been revealed for the prestigious annual competition showcasing nature photos taken in Australia, New Zealand, Antarctica and New Guinea.
The competition, owned and operated by the South Australian Museum, received 2182 entries from photographers of all ages, experience levels and nationalities.
"From cute creatures and captivating celestial skies to unflinching scenes that capture the reality of humanity's impact on nature, the 2023 shortlist showcases a wide variety of images that illustrate the beauty, fragility, and power of our natural world," South Australian Museum acting director Justine van Mourik said.
Photographers could enter their photos in 10 categories: animals in nature, astrophotography, urban animals, macro, landscape, threatened species, monochrome, our impact, junior, and portfolio.
"This year we introduced the well-received macro category, with photographers submitting incredible larger-than-life-sized images of nature's smallest scenes," Ms van Mourik said.
First-time finalist, 12-year-old Coco Moens submitted a macro photo of an enamelled spider (Plebs bradleyi).
"I love macro photography because it allows me to get up close and capture details that are hard to see with the naked eye," Coco said.
Coco and her 17-year-old sister McKinley submitted entries that explore the flora and fauna of urban and regional NSW.
The nature photography competition is a partnership between the South Australian Museum and Australian Geographic.
"Nature has never been at greater risk than now and the talented photographers who participate in the Australian Geographic nature photographer of the year have a golden opportunity to help focus attention on the precious things we stand to lose," Australian Geographic editor-in-chief Chrissie Goldrick said.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.