Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Mt Pleasant Keith Horton among Illawarra's photographers shortlist announced for Australian Geographic gong

Marlene Even
By Marlene Even
Updated June 15 2023 - 4:27pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Photographer Keith Horton with his two shortlisted photos. Main pic by Adam McLean
Photographer Keith Horton with his two shortlisted photos. Main pic by Adam McLean

Photographer Keith Horton admits he likes immersing himself in nature.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marlene Even

Marlene Even

Journalist

Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.