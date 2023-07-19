Wollongong-born, national not-for-profit private health insurer, Peoplecare, has been recognised for its customer service.
Peoplecare Health Insurance, which employs 260 people and manages more than 100,000 policyholders, including managed services, has previously been awarded for its customer service.
This year, the health fund, has again been recognised on a national level as part of the Australian Services Excellence Awards (ASEA).
The ASEA is Australia's premier customer service awards program, attracting hundreds of nominations each year from a range of industries across the public and private sectors, and recognises best practice, performance and innovation in customer service.
Peoplecare Health Insurance is a finalist in an impressive five categories including:
Peoplecare's Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Louise Leaver, said as a member-owned health fund, PeopleCare puts "our people at the centre of health insurance".
"We are thrilled to be recognised for our continued commitment to members."
The award winners will be announced in November.
