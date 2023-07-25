Illawarra Mercury
Connor Muhleisen to debut in St George Illawarra Dragons clash against Manly

Updated July 25 2023 - 4:43pm, first published 4:15pm
Connor Muhleisen will make his NRL debut off the bench for the St George Illawarra Dragons . Picture supplied by St George Illawarra Dragons
Connor Muhleisen will make his NRL debut off the bench for the St George Illawarra Dragons when they take on Manly Sea Eagles at WIN Stadium on Saturday night.

