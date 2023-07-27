Illawarra Mercury
Thousands to bypass overflowing ED at new Corrimal urgent care centre

Kate McIlwain
Kate McIlwain
Updated July 27 2023 - 1:15pm, first published 12:00pm
Cunningham MP Alison Byrnes attended the opening of the new Corrimal service - which comprises a reception desk, treatment rooms and a dedicated medical staff inside the existing medical centre. Picture by Sylvia Liber.
A new free medical service has opened in Corrimal this week, and operators say it could give thousands of people an alternative to waiting a long time for treatment at Wollongong Hospital emergency department.

