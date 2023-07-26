Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

UOW students report food insecurity at more than 50 per cent as costs crunch worsens

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated July 26 2023 - 9:27pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Professor Karen Charlton on campus at the University of Wollongong. Picture supplied
Professor Karen Charlton on campus at the University of Wollongong. Picture supplied

More than half the students surveyed recently at the University of Wollongong say they have trouble buying enough food to eat properly, a food security expert has revealed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.