Avondale president hits out as third Illawarra rugby club forfeits game against Wombats

Agron Latifi
Agron Latifi
Updated July 28 2023 - 3:12pm, first published 3:00pm
Avondale continue kicking on despite another side forfeiting a game against them. Picture by Adam McLean
Avondale Rugby Club president Amanda Puckeridge has expressed her frustration that a third club this season has forfeited a scheduled game against the Wombats.

