Avondale Rugby Club president Amanda Puckeridge has expressed her frustration that a third club this season has forfeited a scheduled game against the Wombats.
Shamrocks is the latest Illawara rugby club to pull out of a scheduled game against the Joe Aiona-coached Wombats.
The Woonona-based outfit will still play a second-grade fixture against Avondale at Ocean Park on Saturday.
But Puckeridge was upset and heartbroken that the Shamrocks had forfeited the first-grade match.
"To be honest I have no words. It's just absolutely heartbreaking to watch our boys turn up and train every week and then not get a game on the weekend," the president said.
"For it to happen once okay, a second time that's really bad luck, for a third and fourth time, it's hard not to take it personally.
"We understand how hard it can be to field teams. We ourselves would have went into this round without props in second grade but we still would have turned up and put our best foot forward for our club and our Wombat family.
"To see other clubs give up seemingly so easily is frustrating.
"Our players are going to go into a finals series without any real match fitness and that is such a huge disadvantage and one wouldn't be wrong for thinking this was perhaps a tactical decision by some clubs
"Especially when you see clubs like Tech Tahs unable to field either grade against us but back up the following week with extremely strong numbers and bash Shamrocks.
"Something just doesn't sit right.
"From a club perspective it's hard trying to maintain our numbers when realistically we have only been able to offer our players half a season to date. Most of our players are on week to week registration because they just aren't sure they are going to get a run."
Shamrocks coach Damien Trevillion said he was left with little option but to pull out of the first grade clash.
Trevillion said the club picked up nine serious injuries in their last-start loss to Tech Waratahs.
"I have to consider the welfare of all our players, including our younger players, that's why we made the tough decision to forfeit. We will still however play a second grade fixture in front of our fans at Ocean Park," he said.
The latest forfeit is another blow for an Avondale side which has only played one game in the past five weeks.
Bowral was the first to pull-out against Avondale, with Tech Waratahs following suit two weeks ago.
Both clubs sited injuries and player welfare as the reasons for forfeiting against Avondale.
"Whatever the issue is something needs to be done to discourage this from continuing," Puckeridge said.
"As for the Avondale Wombats, we will continue to show up as we have always done even in the face of adversity, not just to play rugby but for each other and our extended Wombat family who are as loyal as they come."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
