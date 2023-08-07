Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Shellharbour's Socceroo Joel King in line up for Sydney FC's WIN Stadium match

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated August 7 2023 - 2:07pm, first published 12:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Illawarra footballers Zac De Jesus and Joel King are excited about playing for Sydney FC against Central Coast Mariners at WIN Stadium on Sunday, August 13. Picture by Robert Peet
Illawarra footballers Zac De Jesus and Joel King are excited about playing for Sydney FC against Central Coast Mariners at WIN Stadium on Sunday, August 13. Picture by Robert Peet

Joel King and Zac De Jesus are at differing parts of their football journey but the Sydney FC duo are both looking forward to playing in front of their family and friends at WIN Stadium.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.