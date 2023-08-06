Illawarra Mercury
Globe Lane hosts Matildas big-screen 'watch party' on Monday night

Updated August 6 2023 - 6:18pm, first published 5:52pm
Wollongong fans can watch Shellharbour's own Caitlin Foord in action for the Matildas in Globe Lane on Monday night. Picture by Anna Warr
A once in a lifetime sporting event is better with company; even better with a beer or wine.

