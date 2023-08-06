Globe Lane hosts Matildas big-screen 'watch party' on Monday night

A once in a lifetime sporting event is better with company; even better with a beer or wine.
There's no better place in Wollongong to get all three than Globe Lane in middle of Crown Street Mall, with local streaming company JUM Media's four square-metre screen sitting right in the middle of the laneway's famous wine and dining stretch for the Matildas round of 16 clash Denmark on Monday night.
Venues are open from 6pm to fulltime with the Matildas fresh off a massive 4-0 win over Olympic gold medalist Canada in the final pool hit-out.
Bevanda Bar is one venue offering $12 cocktails and free snacks, with the public screening encouraging all fans to head to the CBD and take in all the action, including Optus Sport's broadcast of the preceding England v Nigeria clash from 5.30pm.
The biggest question is will captain Sam Kerr play? She was on the bench for the last game against Canada and with a week of recovery under her belt, will she be ready for knockout football?
The Matildas have beaten Denmark recently in a 3-1 victory in October 2022, can they repeat that result? A quarter final spot against either France or Morocco is on offer if they can.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.