Player of the match against Denmark Caitlin Foord said the return of their captain Sam Kerr should send shivers down the spines of their future FIFA Women's World Cup opponents.
Kerr had not featured in all of the group stage matches due to a calf injury, but came on as a late substitute in their 2-0 win against Denmark.
Foord herself shined in the absence of the team's first choice striker, scoring a goal in the first half and being awarded player of the match.
Speaking following the game in Sydney, Foord said that it was a massive boost to have their all-time scorer back and that teams in the tournament would not want to play the Matildas with their captain back.
"Sam was obviously ready to get some minutes and it was a massive boost for us to have her back. Not only for us but for her as well.
"This dream is for her as well and she plays a massive part in our team. For us it was nice to see her back on and it just helped boost the team even more.
"For teams looking ahead it's pretty scary to know that she's back in the team."
Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson said he was proud of his team
"It's a lot to evaluate from tonight. I'm very proud of player's maturity tonight. We found our way in the middle of the first half after some tactical adjustments.
"We've done a lot of scenario training in the pre-camp. We've trained a lot of communications. In the moment when you can hardly hear on the park it's important the players get the same picture. Tonight that helped us a lot."
The Matildas have progressed to the quarter finals before, but never have they gone further past the final eight in the FIFA Women's World Cup.
Will they make history in 2023 by becoming the first Matildas' team in history to reach a Cup semi-final?
After their 2-0 win in the round of 16 against Denmark, there is plenty of reason to believe that they can.
Also in their favour is the fact that they would fancy themselves against either of their potential opponents... France or Morocco.
The Matildas beat the world number five in their World Cup 'send-off' match thanks to a goal from former Illawarra Stingray Mary Fowler.
And if the miracle happens in Adelaide on Tuesday evening and Morocco gets through, the Matildas will fancy their chances against the world number 72 - the lowest ranked nation left in the tournament.
A lot of the hopes and dreams rest on the fitness of Sam Kerr. But other than in the loss against Nigeria - the team have shown they are more than capable without her.
The likes of Fowler, Caitlin Foord, Hayley Raso and Emily van Egmond have all had sensational spells in the tournament so far.
But after Kerr's 10 or so minutes against the Danes, it is a frightening prospect for the team coming up against the Matildas in Brisbane.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
