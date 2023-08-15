Illawarra Mercury
Five Illawarra WWII veterans acknowledged on Victory in the Pacific Day

Marlene Even
By Marlene Even
Updated August 15 2023 - 5:45pm, first published 10:18am
The last local WWII veterans Fred Gregory, Irene Walker, John Boyd, Mona Parsons and Reg Wilding at the VP Day commemoration at Wollongong MacCabe Park on August 15, 2023. Picture by Sylvia Liber
After a solemn service, smiles spread across the crowd as the five remaining local World War II veterans sat together for a group photo.

