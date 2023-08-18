It's the 25th anniversary of The Big Wet.
Between August 16 and 17, 1998, a whopping 375 millimetres of rain fell on Wollongong although some suburbs reported 400mm-plus.
In some places the water was waist-high and emergency services had their hands full trying to save those people caught out in the wild weather.
Drains couldn't keep pace with the drenching and suburbs soon were water-filled catchments with Fairy Meadow, Towradgi, Corrimal hit early.
There was also water damage in the likes of Port Kembla, Dunmore and Mt Kembla.
Roads were cut off for days and the rains caused delays on the South Coast line that lasted almost a week.
