Tigers stun Kangaroos in last hit-out before AFL South Coast finals

Northern Districts will head into this year's Men's Premier Division finals full of belief after upsetting two-time reigning premiers Figtree on Saturday.
In a see-sawing battle, it was Ethan White who proved the hero, bobbing up with 20 seconds left in the game to boot a crucial goal and seal a 11.8 (74) to 10.10 (70) victory
There were huge scenes of celebrations for Norths players at Figtree Oval, who had come close to pipping the Kangaroos when they last met in July, before falling short by five points.
While Saturday's win won't see them rise up from third on the ladder, it was the perfect tonic for Tigers co-coaches Glenn Haase and Mick Montague ahead of the finals starting next weekend.
"We've been talking all year about belief," Montague told the Mercury.
"The Tigers haven't really been in finals contention for so long, and we've got really close to Figtree and the Dogs but never won. So it's a confidence boost heading into finals."
Haase agreed with his fellow mentor, adding that he was impressed with his team's structure on Saturday.
"We've changed our structure this year and we've been a lot smarter about it. It's good to know that it's holding up and whoever comes into our team can come into that structure and play," he said.
"We started well in the first half and then they come back in the third quarter. We knew that they would come back, they're an experienced team that's been playing together for a long time. They trust their structure and just kept chipping away, which we knew would happen.
"They kept doing that in the fourth quarter, but we just held on."
More to come.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
