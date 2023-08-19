Illawarra Mercury
Tigers stun Kangaroos in last hit-out before AFL South Coast finals

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated August 19 2023 - 6:01pm, first published 5:58pm
Northern Districts will head into this year's Men's Premier Division finals full of belief after upsetting two-time reigning premiers Figtree on Saturday.

