An Albion Park home has been destroyed by fire, with four truckloads of firefighters called to the scene.
A triple-0 call was received at 2pm on Monday, August 21, with firefighters, police and paramedics scrambling to the Fleet Crescent house.
"The rear of the property is on fire," Fire and Rescue NSW Superintendent Adam Dewberry said.
"There's a large amount of smoke."
FRNSW crews from Albion Park, Dapto and Shellharbour, along with Rural Fire Service volunteer firefighters are at the scene.
A woman who was home alone at the time is now outside and there are no reports of injuries.
A NSW Police spokeswoman the situation was mental health related.
The Illawarra has had a five-year spike in house fires, with 25 homes severely damaged or destroyed so far this winter.
Firefighters are so concerned about the statistics, that they've teamed up with the Illawarra Mercury to provide free smoke alarms (including free installation) for homes in the Illawarra and fire safety advice for residents.
There is no catch, the smoke alarm is free and so is the fire safety advice.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
