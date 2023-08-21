Illawarra Mercury
Albion Park home destroyed by fire

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated August 21 2023 - 3:40pm, first published 3:00pm
An Albion Park home has been destroyed by fire, with four truckloads of firefighters called to the scene.

