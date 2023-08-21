The new fleet of trains which are necessary for Labor to begin its promised review into increasing services to the Illawarra will hit the tracks in 2024, the NSW Transport Minister has confirmed.
Minister Jo Haylen said the full complement of new intercity fleet trains would be "on the tracks in the shortest possible time" after Transport for NSW and the Rail, Tram and Bus Union (RTBU) have signed a deed on a final operating model for the new electric Mariyung trains.
These will run on the Newcastle and Central Coast, Blue Mountains and South Coast Lines from 2024, which will be five years later than initially promised.
"It's been a priority of mine to ensure we get these trains out of sheds and on the tracks next year," Ms Haylen said.
"Today I can announce that the New Intercity Fleet Trains will be on the tracks and carrying passengers by 2024."
"Like the passengers who rely on our intercity network who have waited a long time, I look forward these new modern trains, with more room, more comfort and more features than any other fleet in Australia.:"
"Passengers deserve to have a first-class safe and reliable public transport system that helps them travel from our regions to the city to conduct business, to go to school and work and be with their families."
The government added that the timeline for the introduction of the New Intercity Fleet is yet to be finalised, and the deed is subject to approval by the Office of National Rail Safety Regulator.
The new trains have wider, more spacious two-by-two seating with arm rests, tray tables, and high seat backs, charging ports for mobile devices, dedicated spaces for luggage, prams and bicycles, and modern heating and air conditioning.
They will also open up greater options for travel for people with disabilities and mobility issues with dedicated spaces for wheelchairs and accessible toilets, Ms Haylen said.
Before the election, Labor promised the South Coast rail line would be reviewed with the view to increasing services, with the promise reliant on the introduction of the new Mariyung fleet of trains.
Then, Ms Haylen said the review would take into account the concept of hub stations for express services, which was introduced as part of a timetable overhaul in 2013.
"Too many passengers are left with no choice but to drive to hub stations, North Wollongong, Thirroul and Helensburgh due to insufficient connecting services," she said in February.
"And since the pandemic travel work patterns have changed, there are opportunities to flatten the peak and deliver more frequent and efficient off-peak services."
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.