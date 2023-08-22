A husband and wife professional stunt duo have managed to crack a long-standing Guinness World Record as well as setting a new one.
With the Australian film and television industry in a downturn due to screen union strikes in the US, Wollongong-raised Jake Bennett and partner Mel Eckert decided to use their spare time to shoot for the stars - literally.
"We've been in the game a while now and ... there is an element of having to go out and do big things to prove that you can do them and get noticed," Mel said.
"We were just mucking around at [our friend's The Ziems] farm one day doing little jumps with the passenger and we were like, 'I wonder what the record is?' We ended up looking it up and Jake said we could do that and then it's just evolved from there."
The record smashed was the longest distance motorcycle jump with a passenger which had been held for 23 years, landing at 37.105 meters (that's 121 feet) from the take-off point, breaking the previous record distance by more than seven meters.
They also set a new record for the longest distance motorcycle jump dirt to dirt with a passenger, completed at a farm in Picton. Mel said dirt to dirt increases the risk for the jump, and Guinness would only allow professional motorcycle specialists or stunt performers to attempt the record.
Both admitted there were hesitations leading up to the event in July, with both having doubts they could pull it off. But when a documentary crew came on board it made it all real, with "no turning back".
They were able to prep and practice for take-off and landing, but the first time they completed the entire jump was the day they made it into the history books.
"I've never had this much pressure on my shoulders, it's not just my life on the line or another performer, it's my wife ... I still had no idea how Mel stayed on the bike," said Jake, who recently worked alongside Ryan Gosling on the upcoming film The Fall Guy.
"Most distance jumps start with metal ramp and static landing and you can move the jump back and start small [by practising]. With this jump it was dirt to dirt, so we couldn't move the ramp. So the first time we jumped was for the record."
The pair said it was a thrilling personal achievement but also helped with their status as professional stunt people in the industry, further adding to the sustainability of work.
The documentary around the stunt is expected to be completed by the end of the year or in early 2024.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
