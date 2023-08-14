Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Illawarra dad rock band The Delusions aim to sell out the UOW UniBar this August

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated August 15 2023 - 11:22am, first published 8:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Scroll down to see if you know anyone in the band ...

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.