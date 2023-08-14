Scroll down to see if you know anyone in the band ...
It's been 15 years since a bunch of dads formed a garage band, inspired by PlayStation's Guitar Hero, and this August they hope to sell out the UniBar at the University of Wollongong.
The Delusions (formerly Dads with Delusions) had their first gig at hospital Christmas party with the five-piece being a hit. Today the collective of has grown to 18 including second generations of performers.
"We started in my garage when Guitar Hero first came out and we thought this was pretty fun just playing music, and so that's what we all did," said urologist Peter Chin, who started the band.
Chin figured if he could press four buttons on the PlayStation guitar control he should be able to play the four strings on a bass.
From their the group took lessons to master their instruments and eventually start playing gigs in front of an audience, though there were bribes involved.
"We put on a bar tab and some food and invited some of our friends to come along [to Bulli's Heritage Hotel], so we actually paid for our first audience to come listen to us," Chin admitted.
But it sparked something, people said they were happy to pay to see them.
So over the past decade the band has played at the Heritage to sold out crowds every year, with bandmates growing in number year upon year.
Chin now has three of his sons in the band and can't wait to play at the UniBar for the first time on August 26.
"There is no greater feeling than being able to make music and, and play in a band with your kids," he said.
The mum of the group, music teacher Jenna Hogan, feels the same performing in the ensemble with her two daughters.
Hogan got roped into the group after Chin hit her up during one of his kids' eisteddfod performances.
The vocalist said she loves it because these kids actually want to hang out with their parents.
Daughter Olivia Cleal has played saxophone in the band she she was in year 10, but it was only after leaving high school she realised how "cool" it was to be part of The Delusions.
She said they've gone from a desperate dad rock group to an energetic fun family who keep audiences happy with karaoke songs you only want to sing along to.
"It's a fun hobby and we want to share the music with everyone."
Expect to hear covers from rock, pop, disco and other bits in between.
The Delusions play at the UOW UniBar, Saturday August 26, from 7.30pm (18+ event only). Tickets $20 from Moshtix.
* Jim Mathieson is a founding member but will not be performing at the August 26 gig.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
