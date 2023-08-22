Speedy Jessica Hull continues charge towards 2024 Paris Olympics

A smiling Jessica Hull remains on track for a strong 2024 Olympics campaign after delivering another sub-four minute performance in the 1500m at the World Athletics Championships.
The Albion Park talent finished seventh, clocking 3:59.54 in Budapest in the early hours of Wednesday (AEDT). It was the second successive successive year that Hull has finished seventh over that distance at the prestigious competition.
It was also the second time in two days that Hull managed a sub-four minute time over 1500m, following a solid performance in the women's 1500m semi-final in Budapest.
Wednesday's race was won by Kenyan superstar Faith Kipyegon (3:54.87).
"It's the same result as a year ago, but I am a different athlete and I am proud of it," Hull said.
"I never thought 48 hours apart I could break four minutes twice. The last 12 months, I have literally thought about that final in Eugene [2022 World Championships] and it's been in my head every training session. I have to go out in 58 seconds this year, and I have to be able to do it and hang on.
"After the semi-final, we recognised that it is 12 months away. If we look at the landscape of the event, with Faith, Sifan (Hassan) and Laura (Muir), they are 29 or 30 and I'm 26. I think we are starting to see peaks a bit later in this event, so we said let's pivot and be mature, and race where we are at right now as a 26-year-old.
"I know that this next Olympic cycle is my peak."
Hull will now start preparing for her women's 5000m campaign in Budapest, with the heats beginning on Friday (AEDT).
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
