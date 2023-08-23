Illawarra Mercury
Stingrays talent receives Young Matildas call-up

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated August 23 2023 - 11:48am, first published 10:55am
Stingrays rising star Sasha Grove has been called up to the latest Young Matildas squad. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Stingrays rising star Sasha Grove has been called up to the latest Young Matildas squad. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Illawarra Stingrays coach Steve Gordon has praised the work ethic of rising star Sasha Grove, after she received a call-up for national duties.

Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

