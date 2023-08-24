Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Voice to Parliament

Voice advocate Pat Farmer in Wollongong on country-wide run

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated August 24 2023 - 5:56pm, first published 5:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ultramarathon runner and former politician Pat Farmer has arrived in Wollongong on his 14,400-kilometre run around the country to drum up support for the Voice to Parliament.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.