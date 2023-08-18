Illawarra Mercury
Voice 'yes' campaign builds momentum in Wollongong

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
August 18 2023
'Yes' supporters Dorte Ekelund, Jeremy Lasek and Sally Stevenson in Crown Street Mall. Picture by Natalie Croxon
'Yes' supporters Dorte Ekelund, Jeremy Lasek and Sally Stevenson in Crown Street Mall. Picture by Natalie Croxon

Momentum is building for Wollongong supporters of the Voice to Parliament and Sally Stevenson is "cautiously optimistic" the city can meet her challenge of achieving the highest "yes" vote in the country.

