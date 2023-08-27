Rollerblading steelworker from the 'Gong sings pub classic on The Voice

A 29-year-old steelworker from "the 'Gong" has done her region proud by braving the stage for reality talent content The Voice.
Self-taught singer Chloe Thomson took to the stage Sunday night and infused a gritty, rock vibe into the pub classic My Sharona by the knack, in the hope of wowing judges Rita Ora, Jason Derulo, Jess Mauboy and Guy Sebastian.
"There's no biscuit without the risket (sic) ... but I am going to try and have the most fun ever," Chloe told Channel 7 cameras prior to her blind audition.
"I drive forklifts, load trucks, do the construction things really ... I like driving a crane, because I like feeling like a boss and I taught myself to sing over the motor. I could be as loud and as feral as I wanted to be."
Dressed in a crop top and blue jeans to accentuate her muscular physique, Guy noted how "shredded" she looked following her performance.
Chloe explained it all came down to her line of work, and the rollerblading she loved so much.
"I love the tone of your voice when you have that kind of crunch to your voice," said Guy.
"The only problem with that song is I think there's two or three notes in total ... as an audition song it's really hard to showcase what you do in two notes. But I will say, [all] through that song you did such a good job of making it dynamic and rocky."
Sadly no judge pressed their buzzers to allow her on their team and through to the next round, but Jason did had further encouragement for Chloe.
"Keep singing, I think you have a beautiful bravado and that was my favourite part about your voice," he said.
Earlier in the month national viewers watched an ex-cop from Wollongong serenade the judges with a love song, as well as young boy band Overnight get all four judges attention with their rendition of Back Street Boys' Larger Than Life.
Overnight will next appear on TV screens Tuesday night, August 29, as they battle it out in "the Callbacks" in a bid to progress to the next round.
Artists are grouped in trios and tasked with singing individual songs based on a theme. From each trio, one artist earns a place in "the Battles", one will exit the show, and the remaining artists face off in the world's first "Ultimate Callback".
The Voice continues Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays on Channel 7 and 7 Plus.
