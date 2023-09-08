The Corrimal High School food technology kitchens were filled with good smells and chatter as both students and seniors joined forces to cook traditional dishes from around the world.
The Multicultural Cook-Off invites students to learn recipes from senior volunteers at the Multicultural Community Council of the Illawarra (MCCI) in a bid to bridge the gap between generations in the community.
"Our main aim is to get our seniors from diverse cultural backgrounds with multicultural youth from high schools around the area. They can share their stories and their passion about food and culture and then hopefully the younger generation will take that away with them for life," program coordinator at MCCI, Steve Hancock said.
Anica Petkovski taught a group of students how to cook classic Macedonian dishes cabbage rolls (sarmi) and a ravinia cake.
"Food brings everyone together all the time," Anica Petkovski said.
"It gives us that chance to get to know each other and a terrific way for the students to get to know other communities."
Year ten student Sophie Dickson said Mrs Petkovski is "an absolute sweetheart" and she enjoys working with the senior volunteers.
"They've got stories and they're so nice ... they are absolutely the sweetest people," Ms Dickson said.
The 15-year-old participated in the cook-off last year but this was the first time she learnt how to cook cabbage rolls.
"It was just a lot of fun because I learned about different cultures and different foods that I've never tried before," Sophie Dickson said.
The students were split into five separate teams led by the MCCI senior volunteers: India, Netherlands, Serbia, Macedonia, Serbia, and Koori.
"[I like] learning new experiences and how our ancestors would cook back in the day and taste food that I've never tasted before," year nine Corrimal High School student, Martin Farrington said.
The 14-year-old Aboriginal student said the Koori team was cooking kangaroo burgers and lemon myrtle cupcakes.
MCCI volunteer Rebecca Ellis from Hyberabad, India led a team of five boys to create South Indian food with her 'magic box' of spices.
The Multicultural Cook-Off is also held at Lake Illawarra High School annually.
