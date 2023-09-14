ES: The Uluru Statement, regardless of the outcome, returns to Mutitujlu [where the Statement was made in 2017] where a new centre will be built. Sammy WIlson, who is the traditional custodian of Mutitjulu, his hope and dream is that when the Voice passes, it will be another point in the democratic triangle of Australian political history. Just like school kids go to Canberra to learn about democracy and see Parliament House, he hopes that in future school kids will travel to Mutitjulu to visit the art centre and see the Uluru Statement.