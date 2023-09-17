The TOLL rescue helicopter was tasked to two separate incidents near Helensburgh late Sunday as scores of people were out enjoying a taste of summer.
A teenage swimmer cooling off at Stanwell Park Beach got into trouble around 5pm, with NSW Ambulance reporting three male beachgoers had to pull the woman from the water after she was seen in distress.
Despite roasting heat at the weekend, no Wollongong beaches except North Beach had life-saving patrols, as the season does not officially start until September 23 and volunteer surf clubs in the Illawarra don't have enough manpower to start the season early.
A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said the teenager was treated at the scene and was in a stable condition, but still transported by road to Wollongong Hospital.
Earlier in the day around 4.30pm emergency services were called to the popular Kellys Falls walking track with reports someone was in trouble.
The person only sustained minor injuries to one of their shoulders but were not needed to be transported to hospital.
As of 8.30am on Sunday, Wollongong had already reached 25 degrees while Albion Park was at 24.5 and Kiama at 23.7 degrees. Bellambi peaked at 30.4 at lunchtime, while Albion Park reached 31.5 degrees by 1.30pm.
The week ahead is set to bring a heatwave to the Illawarra, with Wollongong tipped to reach 35 degrees on Monday and Wednesday, plus 34 degrees on Tuesday. Albion Park and Kiama were both expecting similar conditions.
