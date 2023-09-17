Illawarra Mercury
Lake Illawarra sees hundreds march ahead of The Voice referendum supporting the 'Yes' campaign

Marlene Even
By Marlene Even
Updated September 17 2023 - 8:55pm, first published 5:23pm
Around 1500 people marched across Windang Bridge ahead of the Voice referendum, a simultaneous rally undertaken by the masses Australia-wide on Sunday.

