Around 1500 people marched across Windang Bridge ahead of the Voice referendum, a simultaneous rally undertaken by the masses Australia-wide on Sunday.
Cars honked as the Lake Illawarra contingent peacefully hit the pavement as a call to action by local supporters of the "yes" vote, dressed in aptly labelled shirts and flying the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander flags.
Jayne Hoschke, a queer resident from Wollongong, originally felt undecided on the issue but remembered it was the support of allies who helped the LGBTQIA+ community in the referendum to allow same-sex marriage.
"There's a big place for queer people to play in this referendum to show up as an ally for our First Nations friends so they don't have to do all that work," Jayne told the Mercury.
"[There's an] unjustice of the whole process of forcing First Nations folks to kind of pick a side and they might not have asked for it."
Kiama resident Joanne Kalute migrated to Australia from Kenya and has seen the difference the Kenyan independence made in her home country.
"I just see the difference it can make when people are recognised and they're given their own autonomy and they have a say in things so we're just extending that to First Nations peoples," Joanne said.
"It's about time. We have had lots of opportunities, to recognise the First Nations people and this is a once in a lifetime, yet again."
Mt Keira local and Australian actor Geoff Morrell was one of the speakers to address to the crowd at Reddall Reserve.
"It's just fair, it's just simple, it's not dangerous. Nothing will change in this country for us white people," he told the Mercury.
As Dapto woman Clare Rhodes makes her way up to Windang Bridge she explained she wanted to vote "yes" because the voice of First Nations people would be enshrined in the constitution.
"Settlers have been making decisions for Aboriginal people for about 240 years, and it hasn't been working out very well," Clare said.
"It's about time that we listen to and appreciate the voices of First Nations people in making decisions that affect themselves."
Lake Heights man Tom Ward has a family member who was a member of the stolen generation.
"I support the Kooris' ... I feel [The Voice] should go through," he said.
As people slowly made their way over Windang Bridge, Billie Claove walked with a group of friends and four Labradors all dressed in "Yes" costumes.
"It's mind boggling that there's not already an advisory body to help First Nations peoples with things that affect their communities. I think it's just the logical step forward as a nation," she said.
The "Walk for yes- turning the tide" event was hosted by the Wollongong Voice Yes23 group.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.