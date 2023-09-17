The Sex Bomb himself, Tom Jones, is coming to Australia next year with two shows a stones throw from the Illawarra.
The Welsh singer will bring his Ages & Stages tour to Centennial Vineyards in Bowral for a relaxed setting at A Day On The Green on March 23, before heading to other capital cities and ending his tour in Sydney at Aware Super Theatre on April 2.
The "Sex Bomb" singer will team up with Australian diva Delta Goodrem for his Southern Highlands gig, along with support act Germein.
With a career spanning more than six decades and 100 million or so record sales to his name, Sir Tom is considered to be one of the greatest singers and recording artists of all time.
He received an OBE in 1999 and in 2006 was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II for his contributions to music.
Jones' powerful voice and stage presence earned him international fame in the early '60s. Jones is one of the few musical artists whose career began at the dawn of modern popular music and who continues to record and perform today.
His most popular songs include It's Not Unusual, What's New Pussycat?, Delilah, the James Bond theme Thunderball, Green, Green Grass of Home, She's A Lady, Sex Bomb and a cover of Prince's Kiss.
Jones is the recipient of multiple BRIT Awards, a Silver Clef Award, the prestigious Music Industry Trusts Award and a Hitmaker Award from the US Songwriters Hall of Fame, and has collaborated with the likes of Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin, Van Morrison, Dolly Parton and Ed Sheeran.
Tom Jones will also perform at Bluesfest Byron Bay on March 30 and at Newcastle Entertainment Centre on April 2.
Tickets go on sale for A Day On The Green on Friday September 22, for more details visit: www.adayonthegreen.com.au.
For all other concert dates, visit: tomjones.com
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.