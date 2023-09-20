Illawarra Mercury
'Flames 30 feet high': Firefighters scramble to Fairy Meadow, North Wollongong fires

Angela Thompson
By Angela Thompson
Updated September 20 2023 - 4:37pm, first published 3:48pm
Traffic was slow along Memorial Drive as firefighters worked on the blaze. Picture by Robert Peet
Traffic was slow along Memorial Drive as firefighters worked on the blaze. Picture by Robert Peet

Two separate grass fires ignited in Fairy Meadow and North Wollongong as the Illawarra sweltered through its seventh day of hot weather.

