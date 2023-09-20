A fire that threatened 30 homes in Kanahooka overnight has reignited, with firefighters rushing to the scene again.
The fire, which is now a crime scene, reignited around 7.30am on Thursday, September 21, with flames visible to nearby residents.
The fire is classed at 'advice' level with residents urged to keep up-to-date on the Hazards Near Me app.
The blaze originally started in dry grass between Rondanella Drive and Saltwater Circuit around 5pm on Wednesday, with firefighters sending 'every truck we've got' to the emergency.
Hot weather and strong winds quickly pushed the fire through the very dry grass, with 30 homes off Rondanella Drive, and a dedicated disability home on Saltwater Circuit under threat on Wednesday.
Fire and Rescue NSW Inspector Chad Wallace said firefighters faced very difficult conditions when the blaze first ignited.
"On hot days it's always hard, especially with blustery winds," he said.
Tight streets in the gated community on Rondanella Drive were also hugely challenging for the 20 firetrucks deployed to battle the flames and protect homes.
"They were really tight streets and with 20-tonne trucks and at the same time people are running all over the street trying to get out," he said.
"It's near impossible to fight fires in a tight little suburban street like that."
Thankfully, Insp Wallace said, there are water mains in the area, and Sydney Water also rushed to the scene to ensure firefighter had adequate water pressure.
"Just like a normal house where everyone is using water at the same time, it loses pressure," he said.
An investigation into the cause of the fire will commence today.
"Officers attached to Lake Illawarra Police District established a crime scene and have commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the fire," NSW Police said.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.