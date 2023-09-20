Illawarra Mercury
Labor confirms funding timeline for Illawarra road projects

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated September 20 2023 - 3:56pm, first published 3:48pm
Planning will begin in earnest this year and early investigations have already begun into the Dapto M1 ramps and the Bulli bypass, but it may be years before construction starts on either project.

