Planning will begin in earnest this year and early investigations have already begun into the Dapto M1 ramps and the Bulli bypass, but it may be years before construction starts on either project.
The NSW budget papers indicated that $1 million each will be spent on the Bulli Bypass Investigation and the M1 Princes Motorway Entry and Exit Ramps at Dapto, to be funded through the Regional Roads Fund.
The line item however did not include a start or completion date for either project.
A separate Regional Plan document stated that $10m would go towards the Dapto project and $20m for the Bulli investigation, but gave no timeframe for when this funding would be released.
After questions were sent to two departments and multiple MPs, the government confirmed that the $1m will be spent on both projects in 2023-24.
For the Dapto ramps, the remaining $9m will be spent in 2024-25 and 2025-26.
For the Bulli Bypass - also known as the Memorial Drive Extension - the remaining $19m will be spread across 2024-25, 2025-26 and 2026-27.
In both instances, the money will go towards planning the roadworks, with no date set for construction to begin.
Shellharbour MP Anna Watson, whose electorate covers the Dapto ramps and is also the parliamentary secretary for regional roads and transport, said she would be pushing for works to progress rapidly.
"I have asked for this project to be fast tracked and I've also called on the bureaucrats to start consulting with the community within the next few months so that the community can have their say on where the ramps should go," she said.
Kiama MP Gareth Ward hit out at the government's plans.
"More 'planning money' is not 'doing money'," he said. "Labor MPs have misled electors into believing they would actually get things done, when none of their major election commitments will start work this term."
