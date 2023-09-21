Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

School formals 2023: 20 photos from Woonona High School's Year 12 formal

By Newsroom
September 21 2023 - 12:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glam pictures from Woonona High School Year 12 formal
Glam pictures from Woonona High School Year 12 formal

It's started ... the burble of V8s, glammed up teenagers and proud onlookers giving Instagram a solid workout is a dead-set giveaway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.