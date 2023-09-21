Glam pictures from Woonona High School Year 12 formal

It's started ... the burble of V8s, glammed up teenagers and proud onlookers giving Instagram a solid workout is a dead-set giveaway.
The Illawarra's school formals season has begun.
Exams may still be in the pipeline but already Year 12 students across the region are celebrating 13 years of schooling in stylish fashion.
Woonona High School wasted no time in saying congrats to its Year 12 cohort, and celebrated its class of 2023 with a formal at City Beach Function Centre on Wednesday night.
Before the students took to the more formal part of the evening there was a late afternoon photo session at Flagstaff Hill where cameras worked overtime in the glorious sunshine.
Click or swipe through the below gallery for photos from Woonona High School's gathering before their big night.
