Garie Beach in the Royal National Park should be re-opened by mid-next year as works are set to get underway in October.
The hugely popular beach has been closed since heavy floodwaters damaged the road in to Garie early last year.
Life guards will be deployed to Wattamolla beach this coming summer, paid by the National Parks and Wildlife Service.
The NSW Government said there had been further land slippage since the initial damage at Garie, making the work required more extensive.
Read more: Rupert Murdoch quits as News Corp top dog
Member for Heathcote Maryanne Stuart said she knew people were keen to know when the works would start.
"It has been a long, anxious and frustrating road to get to this point," she said.
"Visitors, locals and in particular the members of Garie Surf Life Saving Club, have all been eager for the repairs to commence.
"I am glad that there is finally light at the end of the tunnel - particularly for members of Garie SLSC.
"There is still a lot of work that needs to be done to repair the road but all going well, it should be reopened by mid-next year."
Transport for NSW will move a section of the road further into the hill and drive about 100 15m concrete piles into the side of the road for about 150m.
The work is expected to be complete by mid-next year, dependent on weather.
Garie Surf Life Saving Club members will operate from Wattamolla Beach this season.
The collapse of Garie Road was one of the worst in Greater Sydney and there had been continuous slippage of the road and land, further increasing risks in and around the location.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.