Yours and Owls ready to book regular gigs at Towradgi Beach Hotel

Music fans can get excited for at least one major concert each month, if not more, at Waves in Towradgi from 2024.
On Thursday, Towradgi Beach Hotel management announced a new partnership with the Yours and Owls team to take the reins of their gig schedule for their main music venue.
Licensee Adrian Hall said it had been a "slow comeback" for the venue since the pandemic, a space which can hold up to 1450 patrons for larger acts like Grinspoon or Birds of Tokyo or a more intimate size of 500 patrons for bands like Kingswood.
"Being able to contribute to the local entertainment landscape and continue the expansion of the Illawarra as a cultural hub in NSW is sensational," Mr Hall said.
Yours and Owls has already been working with management in sourcing DJs for regular smaller events, but Ben Tillman from the group was excited by the prospect of what's to come in the new year.
"It's a good venue in that it allows you to pretty much tap into every demographic," Mr Tillman said.
Neither would say what sort of acts they were looking to secure except it would be similar to gigs gone by along with "heritage acts" and international offerings.
