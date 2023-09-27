Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local Business

Yours and Owls ready to book regular gigs at Towradgi Beach Hotel

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
September 28 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Towradgi Beach Hotel licensee Adrian Hall and Ben Tillman from Yours and Owls. Picture by Adam McLean
Towradgi Beach Hotel licensee Adrian Hall and Ben Tillman from Yours and Owls. Picture by Adam McLean

Music fans can get excited for at least one major concert each month, if not more, at Waves in Towradgi from 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.