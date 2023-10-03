Volunteer firefighters from across the Illawarra have been deployed to battle an emergency level fire on the South Coast.
The large bushfire erupted in bushland west of Bermagui, and is burning through Bermaguee Nature Reserve between Bermagui and Cobargo.
The fire is listed on the Hazards Near Me app as the Coolagolite fire.
An emergency alert was issued for the fire at 2.30pm on Tuesday, October 3, and anyone in the area was told to take shelter immediately.
"A bushfire is burning in an easterly direction towards Cuttagee, Barragga Bay and Bermagui. If you are in these areas, you are in danger. Seek shelter as the fire approaches. It is too late to leave," the RFS alert said.
The Illawarra RFS firefighters heading south had been on standby at Albion Park RFS Brigade today in case any local fires ignited, or nearby regions needed additional resources.
Illawarra RFS Inspector David Bartlett said the strike team was deployed at 2.30pm as hot, windy weather continued to threaten communities across NSW.
There are currently 111 fires burning across NSW, none of these are in the Illawarra.
Temperatures have soared to 35 degrees in Albion Park, 32.8 in Bellambi and 25.6 in Kiama.
Wind gusts up to 54km/h recorded, with a strong wind warning issued for the Illawarra coastline.
Insp Bartlett said the hot and windy weather is deeply concerning.
"We can see the wind is starting to pick up as they [meteorologists] said it would. There's supposed to be a change coming through this evening," he said.
Illawarra's fire danger on Tuesday is high.
Across NSW, eight separate areas including Greater Sydney and the South Coast are in extreme fire danger risk, with a total fire ban issued.
Stay up-to-date on the Hazards Near Me app, review your bushfire survival plan and know what you will do if a fire threatens.
