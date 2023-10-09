Illawarra Mercurysport
Home/Sport/A-League

Tate Russell primed for A-League return with Wanderers after ACL injury

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated October 9 2023 - 12:30pm, first published 12:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tate Russell will be back for Western Sydney in the A-League after suffering an ACL injury on the eve of last season which kept him out of the game for a year. Picture - Western Sydney Wanderers/Brett Hemmings
Tate Russell will be back for Western Sydney in the A-League after suffering an ACL injury on the eve of last season which kept him out of the game for a year. Picture - Western Sydney Wanderers/Brett Hemmings

Tate Russell will be looking to hit the ground running in the upcoming A-League campaign after his biggest setback on the football field so far in his young career.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

From the Illawarra my whole life, I have a passion for sports writing. Favourite sports include football, cricket and rugby league. Career highlights include covering the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and the 2022 UCI Cycling World Championships in Wollongong. I cover a range of sports, mainly football, but have written about rugby league, rugby union, racing, basketball, volleyball, Aussie Rules, cricket, mixed martial arts plus more. Particularly enjoy providing the latest updates to local fans of the Wolves, Illawarra Premier League (men's and women's) as well as the District League.

More from AFL
Snapshot for round six of the AFLW season
Adelaide are the last team to remain unbeaten in the AFLW season after accounting for Melbourne. (Scott Barbour/AAP PHOTOS)
Anna Harrington, Joanna Guelas and Shayne Hope
More from sports
Tate Russell primed for A-League return with Wanderers after ACL injury
Tate Russell will be back for Western Sydney in the A-League after suffering an ACL injury on the eve of last season which kept him out of the game for a year. Picture - Western Sydney Wanderers/Brett Hemmings
The A-League Men's season begins on October 20.
Jordan Warren
No comments
Woonona Sharks march on to the Champion of Champions semi-finals
Woonona have marched on to the semi-final stage of Football NSW's Champion of Champions competition. Pictures by Sylvia Liber
The Sharks will now face Seaforth in the last four.
Jordan Warren
No comments
More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.