Another feather in cap for Liam Bonetig with Young Socceroos selection

After inking a deal with Celtic, Shellharbour junior Liam Bonetig has been named in the Young Socceroos squad for the upcoming Marbella Week of Football in Spain.
The friendlies - hosted at the prestigious Marbella Football Centre - will feature U-19 teams from Belgium, Denmark, France, Switzerland and The Netherlands.
Bonetig features in a 23 player squad selected by coach Trevor Morgan. The Young Socceroos are set to face France (12 October), The Netherlands (14 October) and Denmark (17 October) in what shapes as an important development opportunity some of Australia's most talented young players
It caps off a stellar couple of months for Bonetig after snapping up a deal with Scottish powerhouses Celtic after spending seven years at the Western Sydney A-League academy.
The squad - comprising of 16 Australian-based players - will assemble in Marbella on 9 October to commence their preparations ahead of what will be a busy playing schedule.
Coach Morgan said the series of fixtures against high quality international opposition would be of significant benefit to his squad.
"We're really looking forward to getting into camp for what will be three really challenging matches, on the back of our tournament in Lisbon in June," Morgan said.
"The players will benefit greatly from the opportunity to play such high-quality opposition. With three games in such close proximity, it means we will share match minutes across the entire squad.
"It's a fantastic group of players we have selected, some who are entering the Young Socceroos' set up for the first time, and I'm looking forward to seeing how the broader squad responds to the challenges playing top-level opposition presents.
"We're seeing players excel at their respective clubs week-to-week, so to be able to bring them together to train and prepare at a facility like the Marbella Football Centre will be a great experience," he added.
