Illawarra Mercurysport
Home/Sport/Junior Sport

National Youth Championship in Wollongong next week, what you need to know

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated October 5 2023 - 9:54am, first published 9:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Off the back of the Matildas' inspiration World Cup campaign earlier this year, the best young girls will be looking to turn into one of their heroes at the National Youth Football Championships in Wollongong.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

From the Illawarra my whole life, I have a passion for sports writing. Favourite sports include football, cricket and rugby league. Career highlights include covering the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and the 2022 UCI Cycling World Championships in Wollongong. I cover a range of sports, mainly football, but have written about rugby league, rugby union, racing, basketball, volleyball, Aussie Rules, cricket, mixed martial arts plus more. Particularly enjoy providing the latest updates to local fans of the Wolves, Illawarra Premier League (men's and women's) as well as the District League.

More from AFL
More from sports
National youth football champs are in Wollongong next week. Here's all the info ...
Shellharbour's Dos Santos sisters, Jynaya (left), Kyani and Indiana. Kyani has the chance to impress at the National Champs, whilst Jynaya and Indiana are preparing for the A-League Women's season with Sydney FC. Picture by Sylvia Liber
The nation's best young footballers will take to Wollongong.
Jordan Warren
No comments
Illawarra Stingrays' Alex McKenzie makes A-League move to Canberra United
Alex McKenzie on the ball for the Stingrays against Manly at Macedonia Park earlier this year. Picture by Adam McLean
McKenzie played for the Stingrays this NPL season.
Jordan Warren
No comments
Push to start Illawarra women's rugby competition gathering steam
Zoe Hurst participated in the Her Sport Her Way rugby clinic at Vikings Oval on October 4. Picture by Adam McLean
Upwards of 30 girls attended the Her Sport, Her Way rugby clinic in Wollongong
Agron Latifi
No comments
More from Junior Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.