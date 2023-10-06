Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Education

Kids get savvy with a film workshop at UOW's Science Space about caring for Country

Marlene Even
By Marlene Even
Updated October 8 2023 - 3:41pm, first published October 6 2023 - 5:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Tsertsidis and Zoe Hodges made their own films with the help of University of Wollongong academic Dr Anthony McKnight from the Indigenous Strategy Unit at the Innovation Campus in Fairy Meadow. Picture by Adam McLean
William Tsertsidis and Zoe Hodges made their own films with the help of University of Wollongong academic Dr Anthony McKnight from the Indigenous Strategy Unit at the Innovation Campus in Fairy Meadow. Picture by Adam McLean

While kids are usually encouraged to put down their iPads and get outdoors, a group of mini-filmmakers proved you can do both as they captured their connection to Country.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marlene Even

Marlene Even

Journalist

Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.