While kids are usually encouraged to put down their iPads and get outdoors, a group of mini-filmmakers proved you can do both as they captured their connection to Country.
A group of 27 kids aged six to 11 scattered across the outdoor area around the University of Wollongong's (UOW) Science Space for a film-making workshop.
Among them was 11-year-old William Tsertsidis who held an iPad up to foliage.
"We took some photos of birds, the sky, bushes and trees," William said.
Their mission was to create a film that shows their connection to Country.
Gomaroi, Awabakal, and Yuin man Dr Anthony McKnight said before kids can care for Country they need an introduction to what Country is.
That starts with an introduction to the four primary carers.
"Introducing them to mother earth, father sky, grandmother moon and grandfather sun," Dr McKnight from the UOW Indigenous Strategy Unit said.
Before the kids picked up an iPad they got an exclusive preview as the first kids to see the film: 'The Earth Above: A Deep Time View of Australia's Epic History'.
"It was about taking care of Country and like some stories of what they believed and how science and First Nations stories can work together," William said.
The film showcases scientific and Indigenous knowledge and research by the Australian Research Council's Centre of Excellence for Australian Biodiversity & Heritage (CABAH).
Associate Investigator at CABAH, Dr Tiffani Apps, said the kids learnt from the new film and put it into action.
"What a great opportunity to have the kids respond to it and be filmmakers themselves," UOW senior lecturer, Dr Apps said.
They then went for a walk with Dr McKnight to learn about Country and played some games.
"Western society has things written down in books and things, our stories are written in the landscape," Dr McKnight said.
"We were just talking about how to look at the text of the land and how Country speaks without voice."
The workshop and kids feedback will be used for educational research.
Dr McKnight said he hopes the children will gain an appreciation of Country from the workshop.
"Starting that initial step from seeing [Country as] something that you take stuff from, to something that you can give back to, like any relationship."
