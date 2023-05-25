Colourful banners now adorning Wollongong's Crown Street Mall are the result of school students and Aboriginal Elders working together in the spirit of reconciliation.
The new exhibition, called Nandhi Ngara (Look Listen), saw students learn more about Aboriginal history and culture from Elders through art, storytelling, music and dance.
The artworks they created were transformed into banners from the mall, while the originals can be viewed in the Curio Gallery, just off the mall in Church Street.
Aunty Sharralyn Robinson, best known as Aunty Shas, worked with the young children from Keiraview Childcare Centre on the project.
She told them the Dreaming story of Guranguty, a fish who lived on the mountain and came across the Rainbow Serpent, which gave chase - creating the region's waterways.
Aunty Shas said it was important to share Aboriginal culture because it was important everyone knew the history of their country.
You can flick through our pictures from the event below:
"Our culture and our history belongs to all, to everyone who lives here, who've made Australia their home," she said.
As an Elder, Aunty Shas said, she felt very honoured to pass that knowledge on to others.
Aunty Leanne Olive worked with the students at Warrawong Public School - who she described as "terrific" - to build their knowledge and understanding of Aboriginal culture and history.
She said many children did not understand what it had been like for many Aboriginal people growing up.
The mall's new art was officially launched at an event on Thursday, which included a smoking ceremony and a dance performance.
Corrimal East Public School's Abbie Lee said she was proud to be from Wiradjuri country and said the project allowed students to "see what reconciliation looks like - Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal students working together for a common goal" and hear what it sounded like - students having a voice.
Fellow student Matilda Hurworth said the project had renewed the school's sense of community.
Wollongong City Council's manager of community, cultural and economic development, Sue Savage, said the banners on display were a culmination of the project, but were just one part of it.
Dr Savage said it was a journey that the children, Elders, family, and council had gone on together.
"I think it's been a very, very successful project, on many levels," she said.
The project also involved Corrimal East Public School, Para Meadows School and Five Islands Secondary College, and Elders Aunty Bev Armer, Uncle Peter Button, Michele Moore, Aunty Lorraine Brown and Aunty Narelle Thomas.
Daren Dunn and Adam Towney from AT_Culture also supported the project.
The Crown Street Mall banners will remain on display throughout Reconciliation Week, which begins on May 27, and NAIDOC Week in July.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.