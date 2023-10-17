Illawarra Mercurysport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Illawarra's Erin Burns, Tahlia Wilson gear up for Women's Big Bash League season

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated October 17 2023 - 4:08pm, first published 3:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sydney Sixers batter Erin Burns (left) and Thunder wicketkeeper Tahlia Wilson are gearing up for the upcoming Women's Big Bash League season. Pictures by Keegan Carroll and Phil Hillyard
Sydney Sixers batter Erin Burns (left) and Thunder wicketkeeper Tahlia Wilson are gearing up for the upcoming Women's Big Bash League season. Pictures by Keegan Carroll and Phil Hillyard

They may have collected last year's wooden spoon, but Tahlia Wilson believes Sydney Thunder have the tools to be among the frontrunners in the upcoming Women's Big Bash League.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from AFL
More from sports
Coledale riding waves back to prosperity thanks to sporting grant
Young players from the Coledale Waves Junior Football Club playing. Picture supplied.
The club will use the money for fencing and irrigation works.
Agron Latifi
No comments
The two Illawarra stars ready to explode in Women's Big Bash League
Sydney Sixers batter Erin Burns (left) and Thunder wicketkeeper Tahlia Wilson are gearing up for the upcoming Women's Big Bash League season. Pictures by Keegan Carroll and Phil Hillyard
The 2023 competition begins on Thursday night.
Joshua Bartlett
No comments
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.