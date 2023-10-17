Illawarra Mercurysport
Home/Sport/Hawks

'It's time to grab a few dudes by the scruff': Hawks great gives former club a serve

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated October 17 2023 - 4:06pm, first published 2:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hawks great Damon Lowery (inset) has called for coach Jacob Jackomas to deliver some "hard truths" in wake of consecutive disappointing road losses. Picture by Adam McLean
Hawks great Damon Lowery (inset) has called for coach Jacob Jackomas to deliver some "hard truths" in wake of consecutive disappointing road losses. Picture by Adam McLean

Illawarra has copped a clip from one of its most celebrated greats, with Damon Lowery issuing a blunt ultimatum to his former club following a fourth-quarter capitulation against Adelaide on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from AFL
More from sports
Coledale riding waves back to prosperity thanks to sporting grant
Young players from the Coledale Waves Junior Football Club playing. Picture supplied.
The club will use the money for fencing and irrigation works.
Agron Latifi
No comments
The two Illawarra stars ready to explode in Women's Big Bash League
Sydney Sixers batter Erin Burns (left) and Thunder wicketkeeper Tahlia Wilson are gearing up for the upcoming Women's Big Bash League season. Pictures by Keegan Carroll and Phil Hillyard
The 2023 competition begins on Thursday night.
Joshua Bartlett
No comments
More from Hawks Nest
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.